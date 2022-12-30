Mnangagwa Remembers & Rewards Forgotten Ally

By James Gwati-Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has added Omega Hungwe to the Party’s highest decision-making body, the Politburo.

Mnangagwa added Hungwe’s name after he announced the names of new politburo members, including his wife, Auxilia, last week.

In November 2017, Hungwe was among the many Zanu PF members persecuted for working with Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, then, had been fired from the Party and Government by the former and late -President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe had, then, lined Hungwe for dismissal from the Party.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu

confirmed the appointment of Hungwe as a politiburo member. Reads the statement:

Reference is made to the statement released on December 23, 2022 on the appointments of the Politburo by HE (His Excellency) the President and First Secretary of the Party Cde ED Mnangagwa.

The statement omitted on the list, the name of Cde Omega Hungwe who was appointed into the Politburo as a Committee member.

