Sikhala’s Continued Detention Angers CCC

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere has condemned the continued detention of Zengeza est Member of Parliament (MP), Job Sikhala saying he is innocent.

Mahere made the remarks the Harare Magistrates’ court denied Sikhala bail again this Friday.

Posting on Twitter, Mahere condemned what she termed the weaponization of the law to deny bail to Sikhala.

“The Magistrates’ Court at Rotten Row has again denied Hon @JobSikhala1 bail. We condemn this continued persecution & the weaponization of the law. Bail is a constitutional right. He is innocent,” said Mahere.

Sikhala has been in prison since June when he was arrested and charged with inciting public violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.Sikhala denies the charges.

Responding to the court outcome today, Harare East legislator Tendai Biti said the law must protect itself against capture.

“We are shocked by continued denial of bail to @JobSikhala1. The State is clearly not ready. That alone constituted a fundamental change of circumstances. The law must at all material protect itself against capture. It must remain autonomous & free from the illusion that it is owned,” said Biti.

His remarks resonate with sentiments expressed by several analysts who believe the judiciary is captured by the executive.

They believe Sikhala’s prolonged detention is political.

-Pindula News

