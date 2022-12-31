Violent Bouncers To Spend New Year Holiday In Detention

Violent bouncers, Gideon Sanyangore (32) and Blessing Kumunda (36) will spend the New Year holiday in jail after their matter was Friday rolled over to 3 January 2023 by a Harare magistrate.

This was after the two appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje charged with attempted murder.

Sanyangore and Kumunda caused chaos at an upmarket joint in Borrowdale, Harare on Boxing Day after refusing to leave the club which was about to close for the day.

The state alleges that on 26 December 2022, the two were drinking beer at Pabloz Night Club at Sam Levy Village when they were approached by private security guards who were manning the premises notifying them the club was closing business for the day.

Court heard that Sanyangore and Kumunda refused to vacate the premises and instead started pushing the security guards out of the night club.

It is further alleged that when they were out of the club, the two assaulted the guards, with Kumunda pulling a knife and trying to stab them.

One of the complainants, Wilson Kaminyu who was about to be stabbed in the stomach grabbed the knife and sustained deep cuts across his four left hand fingers.

The two were arrested on Thursday after video clips captured on CCTV went viral on social media.

Coincidentally, Sanyangore was recently convicted and ordered to perform community service over another assault offence he committed in October this year. ZimLive

