An Inter Africa bus heading to Harare from Chiredzi veered off the road at Nyagambu area near Nhema Clinic in Zaka and killed three pedestrians on the spot.

The accident is said to have occurred this Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Police have since released the names of the three people who died on the spot in Zaka when a Harare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit them yesterday.

Source: ZBC News Online

