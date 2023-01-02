How Far Will Chamisa Go In 2023?

2023 elections will NOT be free but can be the next best thing – the LAST rigged elections – if we play our cards right

By Wilbert Mukori | “This (2023) year will be that year Zimbabweans become free, happy and prosperous. This time Citizens will WIN BIG and celebrate BIG”. Wrote Nelson Chamisa on twitter.

If anything is certain, it is that Zanu PF is blatantly rigging the 2023 elections just as the party has rigged past elections. Chamisa and his CCC friends are not blind, of course they know that with not even one democratic reform implemented since the 2018 elections, Zanu PF will rig these elections just as readily as they rigged the 2018, 2013, 2008, etc.

Key CCC leaders like Tendai Biti readily admitted the folly of participating in these flawed elections. “Look, you can’t keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections,” Biti told Isaac Mugabi in 2015.

“So, it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimizing these sham elections which don’t deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn’t perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament.

“You can’t continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed.”

David Coltart, another senior MDC cum CCC leaders concurred with what Biti said but went one step further. He explained why CCC leaders continue to subject Zimbabweans into these flawed election processes only to have their hopes of meaningful democratic change and economic recovery crushed.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections,” confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends are hell bent on participating in the 2023 elections, knowing fully well that doing so will give Zanu PF legitimacy, “for fear that the other (opposition parties) would remain in the elections, winning seats”; i.e., greed. So, there it is from the horse’s own mouth, MDC/CCC have failed to implement even one reform these last 22 year and are insisting on participating tin flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy because of greed!

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging these elections and for any Zimbabwean to participate in the flawed and illegal process to give the regime legitimacy is not only insane but those doing so knowingly and out of greed, it is high treason.

Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies are rigging the 2023 elections contrary the regime’s sworn promise to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the rights of all Zimbabweans including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. We cannot stop Zanu PF rigging the elections nor stop the flawed elections going ahead.

Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends’ claim of winning these flawed elections in just hot air to justify their participation in the flawed process and a smoke screen to hide their greed. We cannot stop CCC participating.

However, what we can do is make sure the whole world knows that without the democratic reforms Zimbabwean elections are flawed and illegal. And that Zanu PF does not get legitimacy from winning rigging elections and CCC does not political credibility from their treasonous greed.

Whilst 2023 elections will not be free, fair and credible they must be the next best thing – the last rigged election. It is within our powers, as citizens of Zimbabwe, to denounce these flawed and illegal elections, deny Zanu PF political legitimacy and force the implementation of the democratic reforms. – SOURCE: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

