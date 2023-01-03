Branson Rescues Epworth Hunger Stricken Households

By A Correspondent| More than 1000 child headed families in Epworth have received food aid as part of efforts by the church community to alleviate hunger as well as complementing government programs in fighting poverty and increasing food security.

In a bid to extend his philanthropic work, religious leader and businessman Ambassador Edd Branson on New Year’s day donated food hampers to hundreds of hunger stricken families and provided access to free medical tests and check -ups to the community of Epworth.

Through his church, Jesus Generation International Ministries (JGIM), Ambassador Branson presented an assortment of food hampers to Epworth households which are food insecure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donations Prophet Branson said the church should constantly find means of assisting the poor as well as participate in humanitarian programs.

“As a church leader, philanthropists and businessman, I am very moved by our President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra to participate in the building and uplifting of communities that are under privileged, therefore the gesture we made for the people of Epworth remains our commitment as we aspire to leave no one and no place behind in the development agenda.

“It is our duty as the church to see to it that we have shared the mantra that a country is built by its own and we are inspired to work towards the vision 2030 to end poverty, hunger and starvation among all people,” said Branson.

Recently Ambassador Branson drilled a borehole at Mereki Shops in Warren Park as a means of mitigating water woes in the high density suburb.

Ketina Masukume of Overspill expressed gratitude over the donations highlighting that the community of Epworth needs a lot of attention in areas of food security, “this is one of the many gestures that we call for as locals, we are faced with grueling poverty and several challenges as a community.

“We have many families that are being fended for by very young children, families with single parents and in most cases we have orphans who do not even know where their next meal will come from, so many social ills plague this place of ours.”

Another beneficiary of Ambassador Branson’s program from Stop Over Mr Hardlife Madziye said achieving a middle income status for the community of Epworth will remain an unfinished dream if development stakeholders fail to partner.

“We share the dream and vision by the President and we are committed towards building the community however our efforts remain a fantasy if we do not get aid, we call for continued efforts by the church, government, local leaders, politicians and all other civic organizations to constantly create opportunities for us.

“We do not have access to basic amenities that are conducive for normal life, social and economic hardships have perennially stalked us, we even call for the media to participate in highlighting our fate, for a lot still remains uncovered about the real struggles we face as a people here,” said Madziye.

