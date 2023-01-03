IS THIS MAN A TRUE PROPHET? He once accurately predicted that ED would rig the 2018 polls. This time he says Nelson Chamisa is going to win the @ZECzim 2023 elections that are being run by ZANU PF politburo kids(Chigumba, Mangwana, Mpofu, Shava, Mohadi). https://t.co/yNU2ceBJbA