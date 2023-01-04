FIFA Pays Tribute To Pele

FIFA will ask every country in the world to name a stadium after the late Brazilian legend Pele, the world governing body’s president Gianni Infantino has said.

Pele, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died last week aged 82.

To honor Pele, Infantino, who is currently in Brazil for the late icon’s funeral, said FIFA will ask every country to name a football stadium after the three-time World Cup winner.

We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” Infantino told Brazilian media on Monday.

Pele’s body is currently lying in state at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Sao Paulo, where thousands of fans have convened to pay their last respects to the former Santos star.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

