Cape Town Resident Reports Pitbull Owner For Terrorizing Neighborhood

Cape Town – A frustrated Hout Bay resident has lodged a complaint with the police about a man, who he says is a “pit bull terroriser” and responsible for several attacks in the community.

Hout Bay Security manager and officer, and resident, Fareed Hoosen, who was recently bitten by the dog, said the matter has been reported to the police.

“This guy used to sell puppies for a time and we brought a stop to that. Now he has the pit bull, which he uses to intimidate people and to force them to give him money,” Hoosen said.

“He demands that you give him money and if you don’t he sets the dog on you. We also received information that he was using the pit bull to rob homeless people at night.

“I had spotted him and told him to move along and as I did he turned around and put the dog on me. I didn’t have my bullet-proof jacket on and the dog bit me on my stomach area.”

Hoosen said a complaint was lodged at Hout Bay SAPS.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“Hout Bay police are investigating an assault to cause grievous bodily harm after a dog was set on a security guard in Victoria Road, Hout Bay on January 1,” he said.

This comes as the National Freedom Party (NFP) has called for more stringent legislation which either bans or places restrictions on pit bulls as pets in South Africa.

There has been an increase in the number of deaths from pit bull attacks in recent months.

NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said the party wanted to ensure that pit bull attacks came to an end.

IOL

