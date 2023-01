Former Mighty Warriors Striker Dies

Former Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens striker, Rufaro Machingura has died.

Affectionately known as Mafidi, Machingura passed on this Thursday morning after a long illness as confirmed by the Women Super League.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 4617 Retreat Park, Waterfalls, in Harare.

