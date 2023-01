Aggrey Tavengwa Dies

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare resident, Mr Aggrey Tavengwa has passed away, the Highfield Development Trust reports.

We join the Tavengwa family in mourning the passing on of Aggrey Tavengwa in the early hours of today, the NGO says in a brief note.

We wish the family strength and heavenly comfort during these trying times, the notice ends.

