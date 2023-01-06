Is Chiwenga A Devout Catholic?

By A Correspondent

Still to apologise to 1 Aug 2018 victims, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday shamelessly joined the rest of the world in mourning Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95.

It was on the 2nd Aug 2018, that Chiwenga told ZimEye the bullets that killed 6 victims in Harare as election results were being changed, were produced by teargas.

He also claimed that the murdered 6 people were killed by Nelson Chamisa’s hooligans, and 4 years later compensation is still to be paid despite the Motlanthe qasi court ruling that the ZANU PF government did it all.

Fast forward to this month, the dead pope was laid to rest yesterday at the St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

“Pope Benedict was known mainly for his two cardinal principles — peace and the love of humanity — and so we are motivated by that,” says Chiwenga.

The current head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, gave a homily in St Peter’s Square during the burial of his predecessor, who resigned in 2013 due to ill health and advanced age, becoming the first Pope to resign in 600 years.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday signed a condolence book at the Vatican Embassy in Harare. He described the former head of the Catholic Church as a man who gave his life to the work of God.

Zimbabwe enjoys excellent relations with the Catholic Church, dating back to the days of the liberation struggle. The church has continued to participate in several community development projects especially in the areas of health and education.

Acting President Chiwenga, himself a devout Catholic, went down memory lane, detailing the journey travelled by the late Pope from the time he went into priesthood in Germany, missionary work up to the time he was made head of the Catholic Church.

“It is sad that when someone passes we know we will never see them again, but at the same time we are celebrating his God-given lifelong calling for having been a servant of the Catholic Church and humanity at large,” he said. “Pope Benedict was known mainly for his two cardinal principles — peace and the love of humanity — and so we are motivated by that.

“I think the rest of what he has done from when he went into priesthood in Germany, his missionary work right up to when he landed in Rome at the Vatican and eventually becoming the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church, is well documented.”

In his message seen by The Herald, Acting President Chiwenga wrote: “On behalf of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to convey our most sincere condolences on the passing on of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “Zimbabwe joins the international community in celebrating a lifelong servant to the Catholic Church and to humanity.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will always be remembered for his humility, unwavering commitment to the alleviation of the suffering of the disadvantaged segments of society, and for the advancement of peace, in accordance with the Word of God.

