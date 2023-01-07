Apostle Chiwenga Says Chamisa Is A Liar With No Solution for Zimbabwe

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The preaching populist, ‘Apostle’ Talent Chiwenga has announced saying the man he once ‘prophesied’ as the incoming Head Of State in 2018, Nelson Chamisa, is a deceiver with no solution for Zimbabwe.

Chamisa was still to comment on the allegation, as Chiwenga who himself once cowardly abandoned his own church members while being assaulted by corrupt police officers in First Street, Harare, accused him (Chamisa) of leaving his supporters to be abused while hiding in a place of safety.

Chiwenga has several times over the years contradicted himself while praising Chamisa and later criticising him over the same issues. (Video).

“Mr (Nelson) Chamisa is at the last row at the back: he is standing pointing directions for people, turn here, turn there, after you’ve been assaulted, turn back to face this side,” said the controversial preacher.

Speaking in his video sermon, Chiwenga said the CCC leader is not clear in what he stands for. He said, “what do you stand for you who are saying you are offering an alternative government what are you standing, what are your principles what are your idologies?”

“What is your manifesto promising to the people of Zimbabwe? Why can’t you do something today to prove that you really mean what you are saying? “

“Politics is not a contestation of words; good English is not politics; This is not Britain, this is Africa.

“You can only confuse dunderheads by speaking borrowed words from so called scholars and historians; Proper citizens who are wise will not be misguided they will still hear from your words that you are vain; you are a hypocrite; you are deceptive; you say a lot of things but you do nothing…

“That is very worrisome; what has he actually done himself in person to show the Zimbabwean people that he is willing to suffer; to provide solutions to their problems apart from standing behind a pulpit and using a microphone to say good words that are not corroborated by action?

“Has he been tested enough to show us that he has the ability to lead a nation? A leader leads from the front, not from the back.

“Mr (Nelson) Chamisa is at the last row at the back: he is pointing directions for people, turn here, turn there, after you’ve been assaulted, turn back again to face us, so we can escape through this direction,” said Talent Chiwenga.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...