Prince Harry Speaks On Dating Another Zimbabwean Girl

By-Prince Harry has claimed that he broke up with a Zimbabwean girl because his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II did not approve of their union.

In an excerpt from the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book obtained by Page Six, Prince Harry reflected on his on-again, off-again romance with the Zimbabwean businesswoman, his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, whom he dated from 2004 to 2011.

In his Spare memoir, the royal writes that he “couldn’t help” but think what his grandmother thought about Davy’s free-spirited lifestyle at the time. The Independent UK cites him as saying:

I loved Chels’ ease, that she wasn’t complicated. She didn’t care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy. I couldn’t help what my grandmother thought about it. Or the people. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to please them.

Harry, 38, also admitted that he “wasn’t sure” at the time whether Davy, now 37, was “the one” for him. He said:

The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to.

He also described how Davy was stalked throughout their relationship, claiming they once placed a tracking device underneath her car. He wrote:

Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her? I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.

The former couple split in 2011, shortly after he was awarded his helicopter pilot’s wings in May 2010. Davy attended the ceremony in Stockbridge, Hampshire, where Harry received his Flying Wings during a graduation ceremony from an advanced helicopter training course at the Museum of Army Middle Wallop.

The pair met in Cape Town in 2004, while Harry was on his gap year. After meeting, the two began dating and she pursued a law degree in Leeds which allowed her to be closer to Harry.

Davy is said to have met the Queen at a society wedding during her relationship with Harry, and attended Princess Diana’s memorial service alongside Harry on the 10th anniversary of her death. She was also invited to Prince Charles’ 60th birthday.

Despite calling it quits in 2011, Chelsy Davy has maintained a close relationship with the royals over the years. That same year, she attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s April wedding.

Davy was also invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 and Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

In May 2022, Davy married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott and gave birth to their son, Leo, earlier that year.

