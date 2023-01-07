Zanu PF Thugs Evict White Farmer, Grab Farm

Spread the love

By-Two senior Zanu PF officials in Mwenezi have seized a sugar plantation belonging to a white commercial farmer leaving the owners and scores of workers and their children homeless.

Webster Cuthbert Muzara and Emmanuel Mandipa Chuguba, obtained a court order to evict Shane Warth and his wife, Denise Warth, from Mpapa Farm.

Wrath family moving their property from the farm

The Warths told VOA Zimbabwe Service that they were taken by surprise by Muzara and Chuguba, who are already harvesting the sugar plant at the plantation.

Muzara and Chuguba were unavailable for comment as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.

Wrath family moving their property from the farm

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka was also unavailable for comment.

Regional agriculture officer, Charity Mumera, and Zanu PF provincial chairperson, Robson Mavhenyengwa, declined to comment.

-VOA

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...