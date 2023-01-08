Nakamba Problems Continue

Spread the love

Marvelous Nakamba’s market value has slumped by more than half since arriving in England in 2019.

The Warriors international signed for Aston Villa from Belgian giants Club Brugge for €12m.

The 28-year-old failed to pin down a regular starting berth in his first year at the club and was again used as a second choice in the following campaigns.

His situation worsened last year following a long-term knee injury.

The player struggled to return to form after the recovery and is yet to feature in a competitive game this season. He has often been dropped from a matchday squad.

These recent struggles have seen his value dropping by a massive 59%, according to German website Transfermarkt.

The midfielder is now valued at just €5m, his lowest market value in almost five years.

Meanwhile, Nakamba has been linked with an exit at Villa Park in this transfer window.

The club is said to have identified Juventus central midfielder Winston McKennie as a target to reinforce the midfield department.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...