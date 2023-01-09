Maize Producer Price Up To A Whooping US$335/MT

By James Gwati- The government has announced the new producer prices for maize, Cotton, and Sunflower.

The prices were announced by Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka last week.

Below is the announcement he also posted on his social media platforms:

PRE-PLANTING PRODUCER PRICES FOR STRATEGIC COMMODITIES FOR THE 2022/2023 SUMMER SEASON

A 2022/23 season pre-planting producer price for maize of USD335/MT. A 2022/23 season pre-planting producer price for traditional grains of USD335/MT derived from the determined maize pre-planting producer price. A soyabean pre-planting producer price of USD597.59/MT for the 2022/23 season. A sunflower pre-planting producer price of USD687.23/MT giving farmers a 15% premium above the soyabean price. A cotton pre-planting producer price of USD0.40/kg for grade D cotton, USD0.41/kg for grade C, USD0.43/kg for grade B and USD0.46 for grade A cotton

