Warrant Of Arrest For Top Senior Army Official

By A Correspondent| A group captain with the Airforce of Zimbabwe has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up for a court case in which he accused of reportedly bashing his lover’s former husband.

George Ngundu who is stated at Staff College at Josiah Magama Tongogara recently appeared before a Concession magistrate facing allegations of assaulting Christopher Makwezva

He is out of custody.

Allegations are that on December 4, at around 1 pm in 2019 at Valley Shops in Concession, the accused, George assaulted Christopher using fists several times.

The State alleges that, on the day in question, the complainant had gone for a prize giving day for his daughter at a school in the same area when he was assaulted.

It is alleged that, Christoper saw George at the shopping centre and confronted him over his extra marital affair with his wife Faith Kanyamura.

At the height of an altercation, George charged towards, the defenceless complainant and punched him several times.

Further allegations are that, the complainant tried to pick a stone before his wife pulled him from the back prompting the accused to disappear from the scene.

Following the alleged attack, he told his in-laws who advised him to make a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.

His t-shirt was also torn in the circumstances.

