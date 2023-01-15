Klopp Speaks On Drubbing At Brighton

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has made an open admission after his side’s 3-0 humiliation at Brighton.

The Reds suffered their second successive league game after Solly March’s brace and a late Danny Welbeck effort handed the hosts the three points.

The result saw Klopp’s charges drop to eighth position on the EPL table.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer admitted he was frustrated with what he feels may be the “worst game” of his Liverpool tenure.

“Doing better than today should be easy because this is a really low point,” he said.

“I cannot remember a worse game. Maybe there was one, but today was a low point.

“We have to make big steps. From this game today, we can pick absolutely nothing [to work on] apart from the things which didn’t work.”

He added: “Congratulations to Brighton, played a super game against a bad opponent,” he added.

“We were really not good today. We tried to help the boys with a slightly different formation. The organisation was completely wrong.

“It was too easy. A very deserved defeat and a well-deserved win for Brighton.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

