Graham Potter Not Under Pressure At All

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has played down suggestions that he is under pressure and could be fired from his position at the EPL club.

The gaffer has had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge after struggling to change the fortunes of the team. The Blues are sitting in 10th position with twenty-eight points from nineteen games.

This continued run of inconsistent form has landed him in hot water, with fans now calling for his sacking.

But for all the pressure mounting on him, Potter isn’t too concerned.

“There are always questions if you don’t get the results. I was under pressure after two defeats before the World Cup break – and that is from the media. In terms of the board,” the gaffer said ahed of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“I’ve had full support but I am not naive. If anybody that I work for thinks the problem lies with me then they have every right to say, ‘Thank you very much but it’s not working’. I accept that.”

On the players’ commitment, Potter added: “From what I see, they are professional, responsible, and honest. We’re in a bad moment and we’ve got challenges, everyone suffers from that point.

“January is always complicated no matter where you are because the window is open and human beings are human beings, but I don’t see any problems in that regard. I have the support of the boys and they have mine. We just need to keep working.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

