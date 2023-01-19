ZimEye
Statehouse was a Presidential place in Mugabe era. It’was a place where diplomats & delegates met. Where matters of importance were discussed. I still dont like RGM but he had class.Now its a Jungle Gym,Merry Go Round Circus🎪. N’anga,Fake Prophets,every John who comes to sing. https://t.co/nLzOJkaYS1— Jessica Geraldine 🌼 (@DarkForceGirl01) January 18, 2023
