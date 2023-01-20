Girl (7) R_aped On Way From School

By A Correspondent- A seven year old girl from Zezani area in Beitbridge was rɑpǝd by a stranger while on her way from school in the company of her friend.

The two girls were walking along a path that passes through a bushy area when the man who was holding a stick appeared and threatened them.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on January 18 in Zezani area.

“I can confirm that we recorded a rɑpǝ incident involving a seven-year-old girl. The girl was on her way from school walking with her friend.

As they were passing through a bushy area, they met the suspect who was holding a stone in his hand. He threatened the two girls and one of them managed to flee.”

“The suspect grabbed the complainant by the arm and dragged her into the bushes and rɑpǝd her before fleeing the scene. The matter was reported to the police,” she said.

