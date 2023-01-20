Three Injured As Lorry Rams Into A Moving Train In Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has reported an accident involving an unmarked lorry which rammed into a moving train in Harare injuring three people.

According to NRZ, the accident happened Friday morning around 0130 hours along Kirkman Road.

A lorry without registration number plates hit a train at a level crossing point along Kirkman Road near Sanganai Shopping Centre, Harare. The accident on Friday around 0130hrs. Three people were injured.

In another incident which occured in Kadoma at 0640 this morning, one person died after a train ran over him.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...