20 January 2023

*Dark Cloud engulfes Mwenezi as CCC Elder dies

CCC Elder and leader Douglas Siyahakamela died yesterday at Neshuro Hospital after struggling with an illness for a long time. Champion Siyahakamela is a former MDC ward 5 chairperson and coodinator. He was very influential in mobilizing and giving direction for CCC in ward 5 which covers Neshuro and Sarahuru growth points where Zanu pf lost dismally at some point. Apart from politics Mr Siyahakamela was a social ,community opinion leader who assisted the society in advises of life experiences,disputes marital unions. He left a legacy in the people of Neshuro who will continue to cherish his life time works. Mourners are gathered in Chihlahla village at his homestead where is going to be laid to rest tomorrow sarturday 21 January .He is survived by well intelligent children among them Mabhonzo who is a teacher at a local school. All Citizens, champions are encouraged to flock Chihlahla village for burial tomorrow.

Meanwhile his message goes on, Register to Vote, Vote and Defend your Vote

Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana

Wazadza !!!

T. Muswere

Masvingo Comms Change Champion

