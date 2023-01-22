Gardener Whose Fingers Were Lost As Keyholder Grenade Explodes Appeals For Aid

By A Correspondent- A gardener from Bulawayo who lost four fingers when a hand grenade he was using as a key holder exploded on him is now appealing for assistance.

The man, Gidmore Kangwembe (47) who is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), said he can no longer fend for his family because of the injuries he sustained.

Kangwembe said he found the grenade on New Year’s Day when he was on a piece job in Burnside where he was tasked with cutting grass.

He said when he saw the grenade, he didn’t realise that it was a dangerous object. He said he used it as a key holder. Said Kangwembe:

It was on a Sunday and I went to this other yard for a piece job and I was with a friend of mine. While cutting grass I then picked this thing that I didn’t know.

I asked my friend what it was but he couldn’t provide an answer too. We both didn’t suspect that it could be dangerous.

I then took it and used it as my key holder up until Thursday at around 3 PM when I decided to check what exactly it was.

While still investigating to find out what it could be it exploded and shredded four fingers from my right hand.

Kangwembe, a father to four, fears his children were going to suffer as his job was the only source of income for his family. He said:

I am a father of four, my wife is not working. Now that I’m still in hospital no one is providing for my family and with the condition I am in right now I don’t know when I’m going to be discharged, let alone start working with one hand hence my appeal to well-wishers to help me and my family. Those willing to assist can contact us on 0777302874.

