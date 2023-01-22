Naison Muchekela Joins Real Betis Academy

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe have roped in another former Dynamos coach to strengthen their technical team as the number of football scholars at the organisation keeps increasing.

The Academy has signed Naison Muchekela as part of the technical coaches for the senior age groups.

Muchekela joins the academy after a stint with the Glamour Boys as an assistant coach.

The gaffer links up with fellow ex-Dembare assistant coaches – Murape Murape and Tichaona Dhiya – to take charge of the Harare Centre.

“I am totally indebted to Real Betis Academy for giving me this opportunity to come and work with this institution. An institution that has grown in leaps and bounds ever since it’s inception,” said Muchekela following his appointment.

“The Academy has a rich foundation and coaches who have rich knowledge of junior development. I believe I have seen Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe as well as the international brand their possession based philosophy is something that I totally subscribe to and something I am looking forward to working with during my tenure at the institution.”

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe Chairman Gerald Sibanda expressed his excitement to sign Muchekela, saying:

“Naison comes with a lot of experience playing top flight football in Zimbabwe playing for the youth national teams and also from a coaching point of view, he is a coach that has been involved it’s the highest level of the Premier League inZimbabwe.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

