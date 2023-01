Nelson Chamisa’s Driver Beaten Up In Harare

By A Correspondent | One of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s drivers was assaulted yesterday.

He was assaulted in Mabvuku yesterday, sources told ZimEye.

He needs a scan after him and another aide were attacked on Monday, the source added.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

