Church Refuses To Be Silenced By Mnangagwa Regime

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless and tough-talking preacher, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya, has implored the church to denounce Zanu PF barbarism.

In a strong statement at the weekend, Bishop Magaya challenged the church to remain firm and resolute in speaking out the truth to power.

Read the statement below…

The church’s recent efforts commendable.

We commend and applaud the church’s recent pastoral visit to the Murewa politically motivated victims of violence and their subsequent clear statement calling for peace and restoration of people’s freedoms.

The story of a Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) does not only ridicule a religion that does not take cognizance of the full worthy of the dignity of humanity as depicted by the Priest and Levite who “passed by on the other side”, but clearly models how the church should lead in good neighborliness.

At a time that many “church leaders” have opted to sing a song of a parot as written by Kenyan writer Ngugi Wathiongo, and sadly doing so for corruptible gold and silver, the true church should rise and be true to their calling. The church is exhorted to do more than statements. Let us overcome fear and be ready to be counted among the ancient prophets and apostles. It is ironic that many that call themselves apostles and prophets today do not have an aota of similarity with the prophets and apostles who have gone before us. If the church rises and be true to her calling, serving God and “holding the mystery of the faith in a pure conscience “ (1Tim 3:9), Zimbabwe will be transitioned into an era of socio-economic,justice bliss:a foretaste of what the new world under the rulership of Christ will be.

A warning to those who have opted to fear and serve the interests of the evil doers -strengthening their hands(Jer 23:14), God will expose you soon unless you repent from your blaspheming spree and be true to your calling. God save Zimbabwe.

