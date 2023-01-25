Three Bodies Found In ‘Bullet Riddled’ VW Polo

Eastern Cape police are investigating three counts of murder after the bodies of three men were found on the R408, between Dutywa and Willowvale.

Police were alerted to the bodies on Monday morning at around 06:30. They found a silver VW Polo “riddled with bullet holes”, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Two men were found next to the vehicle, while the third was lying in the driver’s seat, all with bullet wounds.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation,” said Kinana.

“No arrest has been made at this stage.”

