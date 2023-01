Cheating N’anga Murders Boyfriend

Police in Harare have arrested Joyce N’anga (18) and Constance Ratisai (22) in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Elias Lundika (34) died after being hit with bricks on the head and a cooking wooden stick on the back on 26/01/23 at a house in Epworth.

An altercation ensued when the victim confronted Joyce N’anga who was his girlfriend for entertaining other boyfriends.

SOURCE: ZRP

