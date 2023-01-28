DJ Fantan’s Rival Bounces Back, Threatens Fireworks

By-Celebrated Zimdancehall music producer, PTK, is back and working on releasing “Bodyslam Riddim Part 2′.

The award-winning producer, who enjoyed a purple patch in his career before moving to South Africa where he did very little in terms of music production, is back in the country.

While on Star FM, PTK says he wants to repeat the ‘magic’ he did on the first ‘Bodyslam Riddim’ —a compilation which had hit songs including Seh Calaz’s Kwatinobva, Tocky Vibes’ Simudza Maoko, and the late Soul Jah Love’s Mwari Ndovatenda.

He said:

Expect the same magic magic from the first one, it be there again in the second one, Zimdancehall has risen.

PTK is currently recording the ‘Bodyslam Riddim Part 2’ at his stable PTK Music and artists such as Killer T, Kinnah and Tipsy, Empress Masina, Quality, as well as Rydah Fire, have already recorded.

