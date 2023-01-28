Teens Jailed 10yrs For Copper Cables Theft

By A Correspondent- Three teenagers have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for cutting electricity copper cables.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) yesterday said the trio committed the offence on January 15.

Richard Masunda (18), Tatenda Nyakura (18) and Honest Warambwa (19) were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for unlawfully cutting and removing overhead electricity copper cables.

“It is reported that the trio was arrested on January 15 at around 12am after police received a tip off.

The State told the court that on January 15 at around 0.30am, Police received a tip off that the three were cutting overhead electricity copper cables from street lights at Corner Charter and Mbuya Nehanda Street.

The police swiftly reacted to the information and found one of the accused persons in possession of the overhead copper conductor. He then led them to the other accused persons who were hiding, leading to their arrest. The value of the overhead copper cable recovered is US$450.

“Theft and vandalism of copper cables carries a mandatory sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.”

-HMetro

