Business Tycoon Unrolls Charity Work In Masvingo

By A Correspondent

It’s celebration time for some poor people in Masvingo after a well known business tycoon James Pande has arrived in the ancient city.

The tycoon (James Pande) known as #Big Deal has pledged to assist the poor.

Some opharns and widows said they received food items and school fees from the tycoon.

“Tinovagashira nemaoko maviri, ndafarira kuti zvese zvandakaitirwa pavana nechikafu havana kuda kunditora mifananidzo kuti vandishambadze, dai vaPande varamba vachiitirawo ruzhinji kubata kwakadai” said one granny who have been struggling to feed her family of six.

James Pande was also described as a Zanu PF strong member and a big supporter of ED.

