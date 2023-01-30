ZimEye
Those who are leaving ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼 out of our sad & bad circumstances, please get ready to be coming back soon.Those who are unsure &doubtful, trust our compass and method.Only if you knew what I know! We will turn this country exciting & great in no time! @ANewGreatZimbabwePlan pic.twitter.com/j0HY76n9CQ— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 29, 2023
