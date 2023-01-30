SADC – Watchdog Or Lapdog ?

CCC Namibia urges SADC to take stern action against the gross abuse of human rights across the region!

29 January 2023

Human rights defenders and political activists in Namibia who subscribe to the yellow train applaud the call for an extraordinary SADC meeting on the 31st of January 2023. The fundamental meeting will be hosted by the President of the Republic of Namibia, and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika, His Excellency Hage Geingob. SADC needed to come together following the reports about the heinous murder of Mr. Thulani Rudolf Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer, and political activist in the kingdom of Eswatini.

At this juncture, SADC should resist siding with those who torture, arrest, intimidate, and murder political activists and human rights to protect illegitimacy. Namibia district is delighted that the once passive regional organization has urgently taken an important step to bring perpetrators of state-sponsored violence and murder to book. In March 2022, the Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) lost Mboneni Ncube through ZANU PF-led violence, surprisingly, not even a word of condemnation came from SADC. Many were left for dead in Kwekwe when ZANU-PF matchet-wielding hoodlums attacked change champions at their rally.

Zimbabweans and the residents of Eswatini are clamoring for constitutional democracy that will usher in peaceful elections. It is unacceptable for SADC to continue insulating dictators in Southern Africa. On the 31st of January, we expect the body to deliberate these significant issues with due diligence. Mr. Mnangagwa and Mr. Mswati must account for the high levels of human butchery, arbitrary arrests, exilement, intimidation, and torture of human rights defenders and political activists. Recently, ZANU-PF unleashed violence on the elderly in Mrewa for belonging to the political party of their choice.

SADC should emphasize the need for peaceful resolutions to the political and security challenges affecting our region. Hon Job Sikhala has languished in prison since the 14th of June 2022 on concocted charges. We demand his immediate release! Citizens in Zimbabwe are denied the much-needed political space to campaign freely ahead of the July harmonized elections.

Swalimo leadership submitted that their members and political activists have endured long pre-trial detentions since 2021. They are demanding the unconditional release of the incarcerated comrades Mthandeni and Bacede who have endured state torture since 2021. Swalimo is audibly demanding the return of exiled political activists and leaders of opposition political parties who skipped borders in fear of persecution by prosecution such as the SWALIMO President, Hon Mduduzi Simelane, the PUDEMO President Hon Mlungisi Mkhanya, the SFDF President, Hon Busi Mayisela only to mention a few. Swaziland Liberation Movement (SWALIMO) warns King Mswati to stop abusing power through the securocrats.

Furthermore, SWALIMO demands justice for Thabani who was killed by the autocratic monarchy. Khumalo was assassinated by the state and given a pauper burial. He was denied a befitting send-off by King Mswati’s sadist regime. SADC must address these issues in Eswatini as they investigate the gruesome murder of Thulani Maseko. May his dear soul rest in power. Surely, his untimely death shall never go in vain.

In a nutshell, the Namibia district encourages SADC to ensure that human freedoms are respected in Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and across the region. Right now ZEC is refusing to provide the voter’s roll to stakeholders ahead of the July elections. We need peaceful elections, not war.

Inserted by CCC Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

