Mahachi Struggles To Find New Club

Kudakwashe Mahachi will continue looking for a new club after South African top-flight side Maritzburg United rejected to sign him.

Mahachi had been training with the side, hoping to get a deal after spending the last six months unattached following his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son but the cour acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

According to the iDiski Times, Maritzburg have decided not to sign the Zimbabwe international because he didn’t impress coach Fadlu Davids enough.

The Zimbabwe international was not part of club’s new signings that were unveiled on Thursday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

