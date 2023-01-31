Nakamba Leaves Aston Villa For Championship Side Luton Town

Spread the love

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is undergoing a medical with Luton Town ahead of a proposed loan move, John Percy has reported.

Luton Town are in the market for a new face or two before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point and it will be hoped quick progress can be made to avoid any late drama at Kenilworth Road.

Now, it seems one man who will be inbound is Aston Villa’s Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba.

Trusted reporter John Percy has said on Twitter that the midfielder is now undergoing a medical with the Hatters ahead of a proposed loan deal that will see him spend the rest of the season under Rob Edwards’ management.

West Brom were claimed to have entered talks over a deal for Nakamba just yesterday, but it seems he’s now bound for Luton Town as he undergoes the necessary medical checks.

Nakamba hasn’t played at all this season at Villa Park and it seems he’s not in the plans of Unai Emery either.

-The72.co.uk

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...