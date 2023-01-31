ZimEye
Notorious bouncers Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda are out on $100 000 bail. They were ordered to surrender passports, report once every Friday and not to interfere with State witnesses.The two are facing attempted murder charges. pic.twitter.com/iI7MAQGqtf— H-Metro (@HMetro_) January 31, 2023
Notorious bouncers Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda are out on $100 000 bail. They were ordered to surrender passports, report once every Friday and not to interfere with State witnesses.The two are facing attempted murder charges. pic.twitter.com/iI7MAQGqtf