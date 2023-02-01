Chibaya Defies Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC change champion and Member of Parliament Amos Chibaya has donated building materials to a church in Mkoba, Gweru.

Chibaya has remained defiant despite relentless persecution from the Zanu PF regime.

On Monday CCC’s Makomborero Haruzivishe described Chibaya as a dedicated and resilient champion.

“Appreciation tweet to change champion Amos Chibaya.

His resilience is true definition that arrests by ZanuPf make us stronger.

Released from jail to attending the burial of Champion Garatsa in Buhera & donating building materials to a church in Mkoba,Gweru – all in one weekend…”

