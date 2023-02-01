Wicknel’s Madzibaba Roddie Admits “Kutsotsa Beans Vakadzi” Happening

By A Correspondent | The Gwanda Tender businessman, Wicknell Chivayo’s pastor Madzibaba Roddie has admitted that the practice of robbing women at the bed is truly happening around his church.

Rodney, spoke to ZimEye during a discussion over developments in his Masowe eChishanu church that have seen a teenage girl being impregnanted by her mother’s brother.

He said, “the issue if women being bedded by church men is happening,” but outside the worship shrine.

He was grilled on a range of issues and below is a 10 min snapshot.

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

