Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Cleared Of Rape Charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped.

The 21-year-old forward faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. All three charges related to the same woman.

The decision has “not been taken lightly”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The investigation began just over a year ago in January 2022. A trial date had been set for 27 November this year.

In a statement, GMP said “criminal proceedings” had been “discontinued by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)”.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, said it was “only fair” that the force publicised the latest development given the “significant media coverage of this case”.

She added: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

Ms Kerr did however appeal to people who felt they were, or might have been, a victim, reiterating GMP’s “commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls”.

She continued: “An ever-increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

When contacted by Sky Sports News, Manchester United did not comment. Greenwood remains suspended by United.

United announced on January 30 last year he would not return to training or play any matches “until further notice”.

The Bradford-born player came through the United academy and made his senior debut in a Champions League victory away to Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019.

He has one senior cap for England, playing in the Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

-Sky Sports

