Mwonzora Is A Selfish Leader:Mudzuri

By A Correspondent| The fired MDC-T vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri has described MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora as selfish.

The former Harare Mayor was speaking at a press conference in Harare where he was flanked some of the fired national executive members that included Norest Marara and Gift Konjana.

While addressing the press conference, Mudzuri said the opposition party has now lost it’s values to leaders who are driven by selfish agenda.

“We all saw how the congress was conducted. It only lasted only 1 and half hours. Compare it with the ANC Congress which took around 5 days.

” Nothing happened at that congress,a congress should see policies pronouncements being made. But we are being led by people with selfish agendas,” bemoaned Mudzuri.

This was also echoed by fired MDC-T Mashonaland East province Gift Konjana who claimed that Mwonzora is ‘dismantling the party’s values’ because of his selfishness.

” Our party is a social democracy but you have seen how Mwonzora is dismantling the party’s values because of his selfishness.

” We all witnessed how the recalls were instigated by him, “charged Konjana.

Mudzuri then confessed that he was not supportive of the recalls that were done by the MDC-T.

” I have never supported recalls from day one and preached unity, “confessed Mudzuri.

The embattled MDC-T members say its now the responsibility of the party structures to reconstitute and reorganize themselves to serve the party from being led by selfish leaders with little disregard for constitutionalism.

