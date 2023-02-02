Parliamentarians Clash Over Chamisa

There was a near-commotion in parliament on Wednesday when members of parliament from Citizens Coalition for Change clashed with their Zanu PF counterparts after Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya said Nelson Chamisa was the president of Zimbabwe.

Chibaya’s remarks did not go down well with Zanu PF members who forced him to withdraw his statement leading to a commotion as CCC members insisted that Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe Citizens Coalition for Change.

Below is the full transcript of the commotion

HON. P. ZHOU: I think so. – [HON. CHIBAYA: President of Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa] – [HON. MEMBERS: Aaaah!] – [HON. T. MOYO: Zviroto zvako izvo.] – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – [HON. MATHE: Withdraw that.] – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Zhou, please go ahead.

HON. P. ZHOU: Thank you Madam Speaker Ma’am – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. TOGAREPI: On a point of order Madam Speaker. I think the Hon. Member must withdraw the statement that Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Who said that? He must withdraw because that is a misleading statement. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order, may we please have order in the House. Who said Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe – [AN HON. MEMBER: Hon. Chibaya!] –

Hon. Chibaya, please…

Hon. Chikwinya having stood up

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chikwinya, I did not recognise you. Please may you take your seat?

HON. CHIKWINYA: Handiti zvanzi tiite withdraw.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: No. Are you the one who said that?

HON. CHIKWINYA: We want to withdraw.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Are you the one who said that statement – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. CHIKWINYA: Haana kunzwa zvakanaka. Hanzi President Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe Citizen Coalition for Change. Haana kunzwa the last part – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chibaya, please may you withdraw your statement – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

An Hon. Member having stood to raise a point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Please sit down. You cannot raise a point of order on top of another one. Hon. Chibaya, withdraw your statement.

HON. CHIBAYA: Hon. Speaker, I do not know what you want me to withdraw. It is true that President Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe Citizen Coalition for Change – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What has that got to do with the business of this House? – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – If you continue behaving in that manner, I will send you out Hon. Members. You are disrupting the smooth running of the business of this House – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – I am giving you the last warning.

HON. T. MOYO: On a point of order, Hon. Chibaya said Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe. That has to be withdrawn – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – The overzealous member said Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe and that has to be withdrawn.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chibaya, may you be honourable and withdraw your statement? Why are you misleading the people? Hon. Chibaya withdraw your statement! Hon. Chibaya withdraw your statement! – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

Hon. Gonese having stood to raise a point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Gonese, take your seat.

HON. GONESE: I have not spoken.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: I have not recognised you. Please take your seat.

HON. GONESE: I just stood up. I think it is allowed to stand up Madam Speaker – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Why are you standing Hon. Gonese?

HON. GONESE: I want to raise a point of order …

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: No, why are you disrupting the smooth running of this motion? Please take a seat.

HON. GONESE: It is not that Madam Speaker. I just stood up and I did not say anything.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Take your seat Hon. Gonese.

Hon. Chibaya withdraw your statement.

HON. CHIBAYA: Hon. Speaker, I do not know what you want me to withdraw I said the President of CCC Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa. What is wrong with that?

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: That is not what you said Hon. Chibaya.

HON. CHIBAYA: That is what I said and I can replay it. I do not know where the anger is coming from, I do not know why my Central Committee Member is getting angry. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order! Anyway Hon. Members, we will check in the Hansard. You may continue Hon. Zhou.

