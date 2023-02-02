Top Judge Survives Assassination

By- High Court judge Justice Emilia Muchawa has survived a shooting incident outside her Harare home.

The shooting happened Thursday night.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has confirmed the incident.

Daniel Nemukuyu, the JSC spokesperson, said there was a scare of attempted robbery.

“We can confirm that there was scare of attempted robbery on the judge and the matter was reported to the police. Police are investigating the case and we will hear from them on what really transpired,” said Nemukuyu.

