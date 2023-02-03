Fresh Details On AirForce Plane Crash

By- The two Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilots who died this afternoon when their plane, an SF260 military trainer and aerobatics aircraft, crashed in the Mlezu College general area near Gweru were on a routine training session.

The aircraft crashed after hitting a power line.

The police are still withholding the deceased’s names until they’re next of kin has been notified.

In his condolence message, AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo said a dark cloud had engulfed the AFZ following the unfortunate training accident.

“We have learnt, with heavy hearts, of the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pilots,” he said.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfills its mandate to defend Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity.”

In 2020, an AFZ instructor and a female student pilot died when a flying training plane developed a technical fault and crashed at Dabuka in Somabula on the outskirts of Gweru.

The two were on routine training at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base when the accident occurred.

