High Court Restores Mudzuri, Six Other MDC-T Leaders

Suspended MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri and saix other national executive members have won their High Court case where they were challenging their expulsion from the Douglas Mwonzora led movement.

The High Court Judge ruled that the opposition leaders must not be suspended until finality on the legality of the recently held Congress has been reached.

The other suspended national executive members in the case include Gift Konjana and Norest Marara among others.

-More to follow….

