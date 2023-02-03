How to Access ZIMSEC O’ Level Results

ZIMSEC has released Ordinary Level results and candidates can access them on the board’s portal with the links below.

The results are accessed depending on provinces where candidates sat for the examinations.

Harare and Masvingo share the same link while, Manicaland and Midlands also shares the same link.

Matebeleland North and South share the same link while Mashonaland East, Central and West are also on the same portal link.

The portal addresses are as listed below…

R1 and R6 HARARE & MASVINGO – https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw

R2 and R5 MANICALAND & MIDLANDS: https://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw

R4, R9 & R10 MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH, BULAWAYO: https://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw

R3, R7 & R8 MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST : https://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw

