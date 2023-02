Mnangagwa Losing 2023 Polls

A Twitter poll conducted by ZimEye.com has revealed CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa will win the 2023 polls with a wide margin- ahead of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Chapman.

Who winning 2023, ED, Chapman, or Chamisa? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 24, 2023

