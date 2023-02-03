Zanu PF Mazowe MP Under Probe For Rape Charges

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central Cde Sydney Chidamba has come under investigations for rape charges following his affair with an under-age school going kid and subsequently impregnating her.

The story follows the rise of unreported cases of girl child abuse in the country by politicians at a time when First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is calling for a zero tolerance against rape and child abuse through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Unfortunately, at the alleged time of the rape, the girl was a learner at Kakora Secondary School which is the rural home for the First Lady a situation which has irked women to let the cat out of the bag and seek prosecution of the legislator who committed the crime and enjoyed the protection of the then ruling political goons.

Allegations are that sometime in 2016, Chidamba was in an affair with the school kid (name supplied) and he went on to impregnate her despite that she had not yet attained the legal age of majority.

In attempt to cover up the crime, Chidamba reportedly went on to liaise with the family of the girl and quickly settled lobola charges in a bid to hoodwink members of the public who were aware of the matter.

A source close to the issue who however declined to be named for fear of victimization said Chidamba took the girl to be his wife, “it is a public secret that is well known by all and everywhere here in Chiweshe, Kakora.

“By then the girl was less than 16 years and attending school at Kakora , she went on to give birth to a baby and was concealed somewhere near Ceaser Mine where the MP is currently renting her a full house close to Barwick school,” revealed the source.

Women’s group have raised alarm against tainted personalities seeking office saying there is need to purge the dirty from parliament, “the reason we are bringing this dirty linen before the public is an attempt to make sure that perpetrators of rape and child abuse should not celebrate getting away with it.

“As a country we are of the thinking that we should address these issues starting by the law makers themselves, I know some might feel that it’s a political stance but then this is the right time to expose such evils,” said a wing of women’s activists who also declined to be named for fear of political victimization.

Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central province has remained with high prevalent rates of HIV/ AIDS/ Rape and Gender Based Violence owing mainly to the high presence of artisanal miners and previously crooked corrupt political systems.

Efforts to get a comment from Chidamba nor the family of the victim were futile during the time of publishing, however this publication is reliably informed that Chidamba has previously made several attempts to kill the story from various presses.

“Our call is for the police to institute investigations and for members of the media to play the investigative role in having the truth come out, otherwise it is such things that will fail us to attain Vision 2030 as well as heal the society,” said a Zanu PF official from Mazowe.

