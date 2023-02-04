Zanu PF Councilor Bashed At Funeral

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Mazowe ward 16 councillor Munyaradzi Mutauri was humiliated and bashed at a funeral in Glendale where he wanted to give a speech recently.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Thursday were Patrick Chikonye (32) and Rony Wachi pleaded guilty to assault charges before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

They hit him with a wooden log on his back.

The duo was fined 30 000 each failure to pay would earn them three months behind bars.

